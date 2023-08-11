Weather in Bulgaria: Expect a Sunny Weekend

Sunny weather will prevail today. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness in the morning over the northeast, and in the afternoon over the mountainous regions, but it will be almost without precipitation. A weak, moderate northerly wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria. The minimum temperatures will be from 11°C to 19°C, and the maximum - between 26°C and 31°C, in Sofia - around 26C°.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea. There will be more cloud cover in the morning hours. A light to moderate northerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 26°-29°C. The temperature of the sea water is 22°-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains, but it will be foggy on the peaks before noon, and cumulus clouds will develop after noon and it will rain in some places, mainly in the Rilo-Rhodope region. A light to moderate northerly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 20°C, at 2000 meters – around 12°C.

Sunny weather will prevail over the weekend and into the new week, with temporary increases in cloud cover and isolated rain showers on Tuesday. In the eastern half of Bulgaria, a light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. In the west, the wind will be mostly weak, on Saturday and Sunday from the north-northwest, at the beginning of the new week - from the east-northeast. Temperatures will rise slightly.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology