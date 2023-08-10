Bulgaria: The Cabinet with more than 15 Measures against Aggression and Domestic Violence

"We have identified more than 15 measures against aggression and violence", Prime Minister Academician Nikolay Denkov announced at a press conference in the Council of Ministers after a meeting with representatives of four ministries.

"Almost all measures are at the level of the Council of Ministers and ministries, requiring coordination between institutions. There are also those related to amending the legislation," explained the prime minister.

"In recent days and weeks, information about very serious cases of domestic violence appeared in the media. This has been a hidden epidemic in recent years. Encouraged by the support they received from the institutions, many people dared to talk about their problems," Prime Minister Denkov also commented.

The measures were discussed by the Prime Minister with representatives of the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Labor and Social Policy, Justice and Education and Science.

Denkov explained that at the meeting a review was made of all available information, on the basis of which the measures aimed at both the prevention of violence and assistance to its victims were formulated. The Prime Minister gave as an example the discussed opportunity to specify the texts in the legislation related to early marriages among minor children.

"This is a big problem and it is also a form of violence that needs to be worked on," noted Nikolay Denkov.

The Prime Minister assured that all targeted measures, which are at the level of the Council of Ministers and individual ministries, will be implemented within a month.

"Our commitment is to tell you in a month what has already been implemented," the prime minister also said.

