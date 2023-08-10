Warnings against Entering the Sea in Greece due to Dangerous Weather

In Greece, the authorities warn not to enter the sea because of the sudden change in weather.

The forecast is for rough seas and rain, especially in Halkidiki and Euboea.

Heavy rain, wind and hail are expected today in a large part of the country, according to forecasters.

Authorities are warning tourists not to enter the sea while it is raining due to strong waves in the sea.

"Avoid even getting close to the beach, because the weather changes will be fast and dynamic", urge the lifeguards on the beach.

The information is sent to the mobile phones of people who are in risk areas.

Temperatures remain high - around 30 degrees Celsius according to forecasts.

For tomorrow, the regions of Halkidiki, where there are many Bulgarian tourists, Thessaly and Euboea are at risk.

The authorities in the country recall that every day there are several cases of drowned tourists who ignored the warnings and entered the sea under unsuitable conditions.

