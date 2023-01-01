Bulgaria: Teacher Salaries will be Increased by 15%
Teacher salaries will be increased by 15% under the Annex to the Collective Labor Agreement for the system of preschool and school education, which was signed by the Minister of Education and Science, Galin Tsokov, and the social partners - trade unions and associations of school principals.
The increase is retroactive to January 1, 2023.
With the signed annex, the minimum basic salary for teachers becomes 1,709 leva. It will be the same for all other pedagogical specialists: resource teachers, educators, heads of departments, information and communication technologies, speech therapists, psychologists, pedagogical advisors and others.
The minimum basic salary for senior teachers and senior educators becomes 1763 leva, and for head teachers and head educators - 1831 leva. Directors will receive at least 2,082 leva basic remuneration, and deputy directors - 1,926 leva.
524 million leva has been provided from the State Budget for the increase in teachers' salaries.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » A Moscow-Sponsored School in Bulgaria is Closing its Doors
- » The American Council for International Education - Bulgaria is looking for Host Families for Students from the USA
- » Fees are Increasing in most Bulgarian Universities
- » One in Ten Bulgarians between the ages of 18 and 24 has Dropped out of School Early
- » Working as a Bulgarian Student in Europe: What You Need to Know About Work Permits
- » Bulgaria: A Draft Regulation provides for Military training for 10th and 11th Grade Students