Bulgaria: Teacher Salaries will be Increased by 15%

Teacher salaries will be increased by 15% under the Annex to the Collective Labor Agreement for the system of preschool and school education, which was signed by the Minister of Education and Science, Galin Tsokov, and the social partners - trade unions and associations of school principals.

The increase is retroactive to January 1, 2023.

With the signed annex, the minimum basic salary for teachers becomes 1,709 leva. It will be the same for all other pedagogical specialists: resource teachers, educators, heads of departments, information and communication technologies, speech therapists, psychologists, pedagogical advisors and others.

The minimum basic salary for senior teachers and senior educators becomes 1763 leva, and for head teachers and head educators - 1831 leva. Directors will receive at least 2,082 leva basic remuneration, and deputy directors - 1,926 leva.

524 million leva has been provided from the State Budget for the increase in teachers' salaries.

