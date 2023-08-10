Day 533 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv announced a Temporary Humanitarian Corridor in the Black Sea without Russia's Consent

Day 533 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukraine announced a temporary humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea without Russia 's consent

The evacuation of a city in northeastern Ukraine was announced because of a Russian offensive

Big fire in Domodedovo, massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea and Moscow

Missile attack on a residential complex in Zaporizhzhia. At least three people died

ISW analysis: "Wagner" leaves Belarus, Lukashenko refuses to pay the "musicians”

Poland plans to send up to 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus



The Ukrainian Navy has announced a new temporary "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea, which is effective immediately. According to Oleg Chalik, a spokesman for the Navy of Ukraine, it will be for merchant ships blocked in Ukrainian Black Sea ports, as well as for the export of grain and agricultural goods, Reuters reported.

He hopes the first ships will start using it within days. "The corridor will be completely transparent, there will be cameras on the ships that will broadcast continuously so that it can be seen that this is a completely humanitarian mission and has no military purpose," he further explained.

In a separate statement, the navy said the risks of free-floating sea mines and the military threat from Russia in the Black Sea remained. There is no comment from the Russian Ministry of Defense so far.

The designated routes will primarily be used to evacuate from the ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Yuzhne civilian ships stranded there since the beginning of Russian aggression on February 24, 2022.

"Vessels whose owners/captains officially confirm their readiness to sail under these conditions will be allowed to pass through the routes," reads the Facebook post from the profile of the Ukrainian Navy.

Following Moscow's decision to freeze its participation in the grain deal, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that all ships sailing in the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports would be viewed as potential carriers of military cargo. A list of exactly what is considered "military cargo" has not been made public. "The countries under the flag of which such ships sail" will be considered to be involved in the "Ukrainian conflict" on the side of Kyiv, the department also said. It was not clear whether this also applies to countries such as Panama or Liberia, which do not have any significant merchant fleet of their own but are used by many companies to register ships because of low taxes.

Ukraine's defense ministry, in turn, said it would also consider all ships traveling in the Black Sea to Russian ports and ports in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories as carrying military cargo "with all the associated risks."

In an interview published today with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he believes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can help restore the grain deal. "Yes, it is possible. Turkish diplomacy is working with Russian diplomacy. In the meantime, we are building alternative wheat export routes that do not go through the Black Sea," he said, again ruling out direct talks with the Russian leadership.

Ukrainian authorities have announced the evacuation of a city in northeastern Ukraine due to the Russian advance in the area.

Authorities in the city of Kupiansk ordered a mandatory evacuation for its residents amid the Russian army's advance. The city administration urges residents not to neglect their safety.

The Russian army announced that it has improved its positions in the Kupiansk region, where it has been conducting an offensive for several weeks and from where it was pushed out by Ukrainian forces a year ago.

Big fire in Domodedovo, massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea and Moscow

A large fire broke out last night near Moscow's Domodedovo airport, and footage of flames and smoke appeared on social media. For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the army shot down nearly 15 drones - the Air Defense Forces responded against Ukrainian drones in the Moscow and Kaluga Oblasts, in Sevastopol, and one drone fell into the Black Sea. For some time at night, the activity of the Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports was limited.

"For reasons independent of the airport, Vnukovo imposed temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft from 2:43 a.m. For safety reasons, some flights are diverted to other airports. At 5:15 a.m. flight restrictions have been lifted," the airport said in a statement. Domodedovo was also closed from 2:59 a.m. to 5:15 a.m. The suspension of flights was linked to the activity of Ukrainian drones in the area of the Russian capital.

"Last night over the territory of Kaluga and the Moscow Oblasts, as well as over the city of Sevastopol, the attempts of the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles were foiled... As a result of the foiled terrorist attacks, victims and destruction were avoided," reported RIA Novosti with reference to the military.

Over Moscow, drones were detected in the Odintsovo region, and those shot down over the skies of the Malo-Yaroslavsky district of the Kaluga Oblast were also en route to the Russian capital. Near Sevastopol, two drones were hit by air defense systems, and another 9 were jammed by electronic warfare systems and did not reach their targets. This is one of the most massive attacks by the Air Force against targets on the territory of Russia and the annexed Crimea. A yellow level of terrorist threat has been declared on the peninsula, adds RIA Novosti.

In the Domodedovo area, a car repair shop was on fire at night, and the total area of the open fire was more than 1 decare, according to the rescue services in Moscow. The fire was in the village of Konstantinovo. According to eyewitnesses, who also shared footage of the raging fire, two explosions were heard before the fire broke out. Videos from the scene showed thick black smoke and flames visible from a great distance away.

In Moscow at night there was again a merry-go-round. The drones flew somewhere near the Domodedovo airport.

Missile attack on a residential complex in Zaporizhzhia. At least three people died

The Russian occupiers attacked the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia yesterday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that as a result of a Russian missile attack on the city, three people were killed.

"Zaporizhzhia. Another attack by Russian terrorists. According to preliminary information, there are three dead. My condolences to the relatives. Rescuers are coming and all the victims will be given the necessary help. And this war crime of Russia will receive its answer," the president said.

Zelensky also published a video of the consequences of the occupiers' attack on the city.

Zaporizhzhia. Another attack by Russian terrorists. As of now, three people have been reported dead. My condolences to the families!



Earlier, city council secretary Anatoly Kurtev wrote on Telegram that according to preliminary data, two people were killed after a rocket hit a residential area.

45 minutes before the attack, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that there was a threat to Zaporizhzhia, and shortly after, Ukrainian telegram channels reported powerful explosions in the city.

The southern part of the city is located about 25 kilometers from the front line, and the Russian army periodically attacks Zaporizhzhia with missiles fired from S-300 complexes.

ISW analysis: "Wagner" leaves Belarus, Lukashenko refuses to pay the "musicians”

PMC Wagner has begun withdrawing its mercenaries from Belarus, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports, citing sources in Russia. The reason, according to the think-tank, is Alexander Lukashenko's refusal to finance their stay in Belarus.

ISW claims that the first stage of withdrawal has begun, with the first groups of 500-600 mercenaries being transferred to Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Voronezh and Rostov.

After August 13, according to the institute's source, the second stage should begin. Withdrawal is associated with money. ISW believes that Alexander Lukashenko refused to finance the company after realizing that Russia would not pay for the mercenaries' stay, which he had relied on.

Speculation over the withdrawal of the Wagner group from Belarus suggests that some aspects of the deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin after the June 24 strange ruckus have fallen through. Putin and Lukashenko allowed the forces of Wagner and Prigozhin to operate in Belarus after the rebellion. An inside source claims that a small group of Wagner instructors will remain in Belarus to train Belarusian forces.

At the same time, ISW admits that there is no visual evidence that "Wagner" forces are being withdrawn from Belarus. Wagner fighters from Libya who are on leave in Russia have received a notification from their command that they must stay in touch, as orders for new tasks can come at any time. Sources connected to Wagner claim that the main forces of the "musicians" will be "activated" at the end of August, but details are lacking. The prospect of the PMC moving to Belarus and continuing its activities there and in Africa has probably failed.

Again, inside Russian sources claim that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has taken over Russia's relations with African countries, which until now had been controlled by Prigozhin, angering Wagner's management and staff and depriving the mercenaries of the African option. If true, ISW says, Shoigu's ambitions in Africa are likely to spell trouble for Putin's larger goals with Wagner by angering those Putin is trying to court. Putin and Shoigu's priorities have periodically diverged during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, often with Putin prioritizing balancing competing groups and interests while Shoigu sought to establish full control over the Russian military in Ukraine, the Washington Institute added.

Poland plans to send up to 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus

Poland plans to move up to 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus to support border guards, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said, quoted by Reuters.

"Around 10,000 soldiers will be deployed at the border, of which 4,000 will directly support the border guard and 6,000 will be in reserve," Blaszczak told Polish National Radio.

"We are moving the army closer to the border with Belarus to keep the aggressor in fear so that he does not dare to attack us," he pointed out.

Poland has grown increasingly worried about the border area since hundreds of battle-hardened Wagner mercenaries arrived in Belarus last month at the invitation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus is continuing military exercises near the Polish border this week, and President Lukashenko has said several times that he is deterring Wagner fighters from attacking Poland.

Polish authorities have also expressed concern that the number of migrants trying to enter Poland via the Belarusian-Polish border has increased in recent months. These are migrants who come mainly from the Middle East and Africa.

