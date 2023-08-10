COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 35 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 35, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,081 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.2 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 106 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, ten of whom are in intensive care units. There are eight new hospital admissions.

26 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,270,036 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,454 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 12 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,403 since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,442 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,309,932 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal