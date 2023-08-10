Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy in the West, Sunny in the East

The minimum temperatures today will be from 13°C to 18°C, in Sofia - about 12°C, and the maximum - between 25°C and 30°C, in Sofia - about 24°C.

The cloudiness will be variable, over Western Bulgaria - often significant and in many places there will be rain, in some areas accompanied by thunder. In Eastern Bulgaria, there will be more sunny hours and there will be almost no precipitation. It will continue to blow weak, in the eastern half of the country - a moderate wind from the north-northeast.

Cloudiness will be variable along the Black Sea. There will be light rain showers in some places. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 29°C. The temperature of the sea water is 22-25°C, north of Cape Kaliakra - about 15°C. The excitement of the sea will be mostly 3 points.

Cloudy weather with rain will prevail in the mountains in Western Bulgaria. There will also be thunderstorm activity in some places. In the mountains to the east, the cloudiness will be changeable and it will only rain in isolated places. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 18°C, at 2000 meters - around 11°C.

Until the end of the week, sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness, but only isolated places will experience rain. A light wind will blow, in the western half of Bulgaria most days from the north-northwest, in the east - from the north-northeast. Temperatures will slowly rise.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology