Bulgaria: 12 Migrants were Detained in a Village near Karlovo
The police in Karlovo arrested 12 illegal migrants. They were caught in the village of Karnare in Karlovo region. They are aged between 16 and 30 and have introduced themselves as Syrian citizens, the police confirmed.
They were transported in a jeep driven by a driver who said he was from Azerbaijan.
The migrants were caught on the Sub-Balkan road during a routine check by a patrol of the police station in Karlovo.
Work on the case continues.
