Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: Due to the Powerful pro-Russian Propaganda there are No Applicants for the Army

The number of those wishing to join the Bulgarian army has decreased sharply because of the "powerful disinformation campaign and propaganda that is in pro-Russian and anti-Bulgarian interest", said Defense Minister Todor Tagarev this morning on Euronews Bulgaria.

He gave an example of the false claims that appeared in the public space that Bulgaria would send soldiers to Ukraine, and said that he had also expressed his concerns about the spread of misinformation by President Rumen Radev. "This year, the situation is worse for me as well, without us having done any special studies, but it is a very logical explanation that I find, namely the propaganda and disinformation with which the Bulgarian society is flooded", added the minister and assured that the ministry will counter with open communication.

Tagarev stated that he cannot predict when Russia's "exercises" will end in Bulgaria's "exclusive economic zone" in the Black Sea. "This depends on the signals that will be given by the Bulgarian government and NATO allies," he said. Tagarev called these actions of Russia "something like a provocation" towards Bulgaria. "With our own means, we would hardly be able to counter these provocative actions militarily. However, we are part of NATO and we work with our allies. There are already allied planes that are scouting the situation. The main thing we are doing is discussing with the allies the necessary actions." he also said. Tagarev also said that he does not expect large-scale military actions in the Black Sea.

