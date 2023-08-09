Bulgaria: A Mother Died in the Hospital in Blagoevgrad after Emergency Caesarean Section

Society » HEALTH | August 9, 2023, Wednesday // 13:12
A woman died in the hospital in Blagoevgrad yesterday evening after giving birth to a healthy baby boy 10 days ago. She was 26 years old from Sandanski.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on July 28 with an acute kidney infection. This was said by the director of the hospital, doctor Ognyan Mitev.

An emergency C-section was required, after which her condition worsened and she was placed in intensive care.

The presumed cause of the death of the woman is sepsis, which occurred due to poor monitoring of the pregnancy, added the director of the medical facility.

