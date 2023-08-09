From Today: Bulgarian Police will take away the Cars of Drunk and Drugged Drivers

New changes to the Criminal Code that affect drunk driving come into effect today. Ownership of the car will be proven - whether it is owned by the driver or the employer. The driver of a car, who was driving under the influence of narcotic substances, will also be detained.

Vehicles will be seized as evidence in the pre-trial proceedings.

"They will be returned or confiscated depending on the court's decision. They will be taken away for the benefit of the state and the National Revenue Agency will sell them at an auction," said Maria Markova, head of the District Prosecutor's Office in Burgas.

"The cars that will be confiscated will be in a parking lot owned by the Ministry of the Interior and will be under guard," added Commissioner Kaloyan Kaloyanov, director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior in Burgas.

According to him, additional places are being negotiated.

"There is an opportunity to repatriate the cars both through the municipal company and through private ones, which pass as expenses in the pre-trial proceedings. Work is being done to uncover a blood laboratory in Burgas," added Commissioner Kaloyan Kaloyanov.

He clarified that during the summer season, Road Police officers were sent to the Black Sea with cars and technical equipment from the interior of the country, inspections were intensified.

According to the changes, a driver caught driving with a concentration of alcohol in the blood higher than 1.2 promille will be punished by confiscation of his car in favor of the state. The same goes for those caught driving under the influence of drugs. If the driver is not the owner of the car he is driving, he will have to pay the state an amount equal to the value of the vehicle.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg