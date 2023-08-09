Bulgaria: Murder in the Municipality of Vetrino - A 16-year-old was Arrested

A 16-year-old boy was detained as a suspect for a serious crime, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Varna announced. Minutes before midnight on August 7 and 8, there was a report of a fight between youth groups in a village in Vetrino municipality, in which relatives of the young people and their fellow villagers intervened, including a man from the village who hit a girl. The incident was reported and a patrol team of the police precinct in Provadia was immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival to clarify the details of the case, the uniformed officers found the lifeless body of the man involved in the fight, and discovered a wound in the head area.

In the course of the operational-search actions undertaken, a minor resident of the village was detained, for whom there is evidence of complicity in the committed crime, the police added.

The district prosecutor's office in Varna brought the 16-year-old boy to criminal responsibility for a murder committed with hooligan motives, the prosecution announced. The young man was detained for a period of up to 48 hours by decree of the prosecutor overseeing the case.

Appellate Prosecutor's Office-Varna:

"On August 7, 2023, shortly before midnight, in the center of the village there was a standoff between youth groups. Their older relatives were also involved in the quarrel. It got to the point where a 31-year-old man from the village hit a girl from one of the groups, after which he left the scene of the accident.

Shortly after midnight, his body was found in front of the home of the man involved in the arrest. The 31-year-old man has an open wound on his head.

During the immediate investigation of what happened, the minor 16-year-old boy from the same village was detained. Evidence of his complicity in the crime was collected. A request to be submitted to the court for his permanent detention is pending.

The work on the initiated pre-trial proceedings continues under the guidance and supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Varna. All facts and circumstances surrounding the serious criminal act are clarified. The investigation was assigned to an investigator from the District Investigation Department".

/Bulgarian National Radio