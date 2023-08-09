Bulgaria: The Abuser from Stara Zagora will Remain in Custody

Crime | August 9, 2023, Wednesday // 12:52
Georgi Nikolaev will remain in custody. This was decided by the District Court in Stara Zagora.

In front of the court, Nikolaev stated that he never threatened to kill 18-year-old Debora Mihailova.

He has been charged with 6 counts of making death threats both in person and on social media.

Georgi Nikolaev emphasized that he has a small child to take care of, he has never hid, he has no intention of hiding and he will cooperate with the investigation.

The prosecutor's office insisted that his measure be confirmed, and Nikolaev's defense reasoned that the court's decision should not be subject to public pressure, and if the judiciary has morals, it should not sentence the accused in advance.

According to the court, Georgi Nikolaev is in danger of hiding, and if a house arrest measure is imposed on him, he may repeat his threats against 18-year-old Debora.

