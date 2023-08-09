COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 37 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

37 are newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 4 of them were detected by PCR, and 33 by rapid antigen tests. 70.27% of the new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours are in persons who have not been vaccinated.

The total number of tests performed in our country during the past 24 hours is 1,216. Of these, 43 are PCR, and 1,173 are antigenic. This is shown by the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Blagoevgrad – 1; Burgas – 7; Varna – 2; Veliko Tarnovo – 1; Kyustendil – 1; Lovech – 1; Pazardzhik – 4; Pleven – 1; Plovdiv – 2; Silistra – 1; Sliven – 1; Smolyan – 2; Sofia city – 6; Haskovo – 4; Shumen – 2; Yambol – 1.

A total of 1,309,897 are the confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bulgaria so far. 1,445 of them are active. 1,270,010 are the total cured persons, 44 of which were registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 106 patients with proven coronavirus infection have been admitted to hospital care facilities in Bulgaria. Nine of them are in intensive care facilities. There are six people newly admitted to hospitals. Of these, 100% have not been vaccinated.

4,613,391 are the total doses of vaccines against COVID-19 administered in the country. Five of them were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Information System, the coronavirus has been confirmed in a total of 26,533 medical workers. No new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

There are 38,442 deceased persons diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. No new deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

