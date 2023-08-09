Bulgarian MP left Parliament after Scandalous Statements about Domestic Violence

Vezhdi Rashidov resigned as an MP. In a message to the media, it is stated that, in addition to the National Assembly, Rashidov is leaving the GERB party and politics.

The brief announcement did not specify the reasons for the resignation, but earlier this week the deputy resigned as chairman of the committee on culture and media in the National Assembly and as a member of the Executive Committee of the GERB party after his rude speech in the plenary hall to an unmuted microphone: "There is also a law now. Why are we scratching our tongues? All the wh*ores woke up and remembered that they were raped 15 years ago. Like with that American director, they made a mockery out of him." After the scandalous remarks, Rashidov apologized to the public for his words on Monday:

"I apologize for the words I spoke today during the break of the plenary session. I realize that the language I used is unacceptable, especially in the current debate and societal moment. Once again I apologize to the entire Bulgarian society and all the victims of violence".

The announcement of the resignation came shortly before a protest scheduled for today at 10 a.m. in front of the parliament demanding the resignation of Vezhdi Rashidov as a member of parliament because of his obscene remarks about women who have become victims of violence.

