Only 17 Provinces in Bulgaria have Shelter Centers for Women and Children who were Victims of Abuse

Only 17 out of 28 provinces in Bulgaria have shelter centers for women and children who have suffered domestic violence, Nova TV reported.

The way to escape from the abuser is not at all easy, says Martina, who was the subject of mental and physical abuse in front of her two children.

"If there is no one to help and show you, you might give up", she shared.

According to the abused woman, the first thing to do is to go to the police and file a complaint. Only then is an immediate protection order issued.

"It was a day off for me. We got to court. It turned out that there was no prosecutor on duty there, and we were told to go back to the police station," recalls Martina.

"The next step is to seek protection in a crisis center, but only if there are vacancies and you meet the requirements. If the case is not urgent, medical tests are done, and this takes days. If they don't accept you, you have to prepare a lawyer, and that costs a lot of money", adds the woman.

