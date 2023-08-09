Bulgaria: Parts of Sofia will remain Without Hot Water until August 10

Due to planned repair activities of "Bulgartransgaz" on the transmission gas pipeline - North DN 700 in the section of "Gorni Bogrov" - "Novi Iskar" until August 10, the supply of natural gas to TPP "Sofia", Heating Plant "Zemlyane" and Heating Plant "Lyulin" has been temporarily suspended. In addition, until August 10, the heat supply to some neighborhoods of Sofia has been suspended section by the three heating plants of the capital, as follows:

TPP "Sofia"

districts "Fondovi Zhilishta", "Sveta Troitsa", "Banishora";

districts "Nadezhda" 1 and 2;

districts "Zona" B-5, B-5-3, B-18 and B-19;

parts of residential complex "Ilinden" in the area between Tsar Simeon St., Zografski Monastery St., L. Vesov St., Hisarya St., Todor Aleksandrov Blvd., and K. Velichkov”;

"Lozenets" district between Dragan Tsankov Blvd., Kiril Vidinski St., Borova Gora St., Midjur St., Milin Kamak St., Krastyo Sarafov St., Krum St. Popov", Cherni Vrah Blvd., Kapitan Andreev St., Iglika St., and "Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi" Blvd.;

part of residential complex "Tolstoy" in the area between "Budintsi" street, "Gen. Zhostov", "Elov Dol" St., "Iliyantsi" Blvd. and "Khan Kubrat" St.;

the central part of the city between "Hristo Botev" Blvd., "Macedonia" Blvd., "Dospat" Blvd., "Praga" Blvd., "Patriarch Evtimii" Blvd., "Fritjof Nansen" Blvd., "Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi" Blvd. ”, Gen. Blvd. Danail Nikolaev", "Kamenodelska" street, "Istoria Slavyanobulgarska" street and "Knyaginiya Maria Luiza" boulevard.

Heating Plant "Zemlyane"

districts "Lagera" and "Hipodruma", "Ivan Vazov", "Krasno Selo", "Beli Brezi", "Strelbishte", "Motopista", "Gotse Delchev", "Slavia", "Buxton", "Serdika", "Razsadnika", "Ilinden", "Krasna Polyana 1, 2 and 3", "Zapaden Park", Gevgeliyski", "Ovcha Kupel 1 and 2";

NDK and Medical Academy;

districts "Kriva Reka", "Bukata", "Zdrave", "Borovo", "Lozenets" between "Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi" Blvd., Iglika St., Kapitan Andreev St., Biser St. and Cherni Vrah Blvd., as well as Arsenalski Blvd., Dimitar Hadzhikotsev St. and Byala St.

Heating Plant "Lyulin"

districts "Lyulin" 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10;

districts. "Obelia" 1 and 2;

district "Svoboda";

district "Zaharna Fabrika";

districts "Nadezhda" 3 and 4, "Vrabnitsa" 1 and 2 /"Nadezhda" 5 and 6/.

During the period during which the "Sofia" TPP, Heating Plant "Zemlyane" and Heating Plant "Lyulin" will be without gas supply, urgent repair work will be carried out on sections of the heat transmission network. Immediately after the restoration of the gas supply, the plants will be put into operation, and the service gradually restored.

