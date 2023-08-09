Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures will range between 10°C and 30°C

The minimum temperatures today will be from 10 to 15 degrees Celsius, on the sea coast from 15°C to 20°C, and the maximum between 25 and 30 degrees, in Sofia around 26°C.

It will be mostly sunny. After noon, it will be cloudy over the mountains in Western Bulgaria, but almost without precipitation. The wind will be oriented from the east-northeast, it will be weak, in the eastern regions moderate.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 24 and 27 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-26°C, north of Kaliakra island about 21°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. After noon, it will be cloudy over the massifs in Western Bulgaria, but there will be almost no precipitation. It will blow to a moderate wind from the east-northeast, on the highest peaks from the west-northwest. Temperatures will slightly rise and the maximum at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 21°C, at 2000 meters around 13°C.

On Thursday, sunny weather will prevail, but after lunch in places in Western and Central Bulgaria it will rain and thunder. A light to moderate northerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will remain between 25°C and 30°C.

Until the end of the week, sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness and isolated showers. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Temperatures will slowly rise.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology