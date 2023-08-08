Bulgaria: 3 People were Killed in Car Crash near Lovech

Three people died in car crash at the Lovech exit in the direction of Pleven last night, the local police reported. According to initial information, a car driven by a 22-year-old man entered the oncoming lane and hit another car head-on.

The 32-year-old driver of the hit car died on the spot, as well as a 32-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from the other vehicle. Two people are hospitalized in serious condition.

Four crashes involving trucks disrupted traffic in different parts of the country last night and this morning. Shortly before midnight, a truck with Turkish registration crashed into a house in the village of Osen, Vratsa. The damage to the building was serious, but luckily no one was inside. The injured truck driver was taken to "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia.

Around 7:30 a.m., two trucks collided on the Veliko Tarnovo - Ruse road in the area of the junction for the Transfiguration Monastery. One truck turned and blocked one lane of the road. Fortunately, no one was injured here, but a traffic jam is forming in the area.

A four-kilometer column of cars was formed on the Trakia highway in the area of the 110th kilometer in the direction of Burgas, after a truck overturned in the area. There were no injuries, but traffic was seriously hampered due to the scattered load - over 2 tons of coal.

A chain accident involving two trucks and two cars closed the eastern bypass between the Trakia highway and Plovdiv shortly before 8 a.m. One of the passengers was taken to hospital for examination. Traffic was carried out on detour routes.

