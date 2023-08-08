The Head of Ukrainian Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov visited Bulgaria
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense announced that the head of the Main Directorate "Intelligence" of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (GUR MO) Kyrylo Budanov and a delegation led by him were on an official visit to Bulgaria.
During his visit, Major General Kyrylo Budanov met with the Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev, as well as with the director of the Military Intelligence Service, Brigadier General Venelin Venev, the ministry reported.
During the talks, regional and international security were discussed, as well as prospects for the development of the current situation and other topics of mutual interest.
On the Bulgarian side, the issue with the site "Myrotvorets" was raised and clarified, the ministry added.
