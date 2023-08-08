Bulgaria: Police caught a Ukrainian Citizen transporting 11 Illegal Migrants

Bulgarian police caught a bus with illegal migrants in Stara Zagora region. 11 migrants were found in the vehicle with a Varna registration. The bus was traveling on the Sub-Balkan road Burgas-Sofia.

Near the junction for Muglizh, the driver noticed a police patrol, stoped the bus and started running. He was caught by the police. He turned out to be a Ukrainian citizen. The migrants and the bus were transported to the Kazanlak police station, from where they will be redirected to a refugee accommodation center.

