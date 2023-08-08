Bulgaria: Police caught a Ukrainian Citizen transporting 11 Illegal Migrants

Crime | August 8, 2023, Tuesday // 11:52
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Police caught a Ukrainian Citizen transporting 11 Illegal Migrants @Nova

Bulgarian police caught a bus with illegal migrants in Stara Zagora region. 11 migrants were found in the vehicle with a Varna registration. The bus was traveling on the Sub-Balkan road Burgas-Sofia.

Near the junction for Muglizh, the driver noticed a police patrol, stoped the bus and started running. He was caught by the police. He turned out to be a Ukrainian citizen. The migrants and the bus were transported to the Kazanlak police station, from where they will be redirected to a refugee accommodation center.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, migrants, bus, Ukrainian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria