Bulgaria: Police caught a Ukrainian Citizen transporting 11 Illegal Migrants
Bulgarian police caught a bus with illegal migrants in Stara Zagora region. 11 migrants were found in the vehicle with a Varna registration. The bus was traveling on the Sub-Balkan road Burgas-Sofia.
Near the junction for Muglizh, the driver noticed a police patrol, stoped the bus and started running. He was caught by the police. He turned out to be a Ukrainian citizen. The migrants and the bus were transported to the Kazanlak police station, from where they will be redirected to a refugee accommodation center.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Murder in the Municipality of Vetrino - A 16-year-old was Arrested
- » Bulgaria: The Abuser from Stara Zagora will Remain in Custody
- » Bulgaria: A Minor was Beaten by her 20-year-old Boyfriend
- » Bulgaria: A Jeep with Illegal Migrants Crashed near Sofia
- » A Bulgarian Man was Detained during a large-scale Interpol Operation against Child Pornography
- » Bulgaria: A Woman was Beaten to Death by the Man she lived with and a Neighbor