Dangerous Weather in Europe: The Victims of the Floods in Slovenia are now 6

Six are the victims of the unprecedented floods in Slovenia. Among them are two Dutchmen who were struck by lightning. The damage is expected to exceed half a billion euros.

At the same time, the Scandinavian countries also fell prey to bad weather. A train derailed in Sweden after heavy rain washed away a railway embankment. About 100 people were traveling in it, three of them were injured.

And Stockholm and Oslo have issued a warning of the highest degree, it is expected to be the most extreme rainfall in recent decades in this part of Europe.

A powerful storm brought strong winds and heavy rains to the three Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, DPA reported today. They were hit yesterday by high winds as well as hail and rain. Buildings and vehicles were damaged and many trees were uprooted.

A woman died after being hit by a falling tree in the northern Lithuanian town of Zagare, Lithuanian radio reported, citing emergency services.

In Estonia and Latvia, thousands of households were temporarily without electricity, media reported. Farmers complain of significant damage early in the harvest season.

