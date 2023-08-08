Survey: Over Half of Bulgarians are Against the Euro

The number of Eurosceptics in Bulgaria has doubled in the last four years. The number of people who see advantages from Bulgaria's membership in the European Union is decreasing, while the number of Bulgarian citizens who believe that Bulgaria should not be part of the union is increasing. More than half of Bulgarian citizens are against joining the Eurozone. However, the majority of Bulgarians still support EU membership. More than half of Bulgarians also believe that the advantages of EU membership prevail.

In 2019, to the question: "Should Bulgaria remain a member of the EU", 12% indicated "no" as the answer, in July 2018 - 18%, for June 2023 - 24% would vote for Bulgaria's exit from the EU.

This is indicated by the results of a survey by the National Center for Parliamentary Studies (NCPI), conducted in the period June 6-20, 2023, among 1,000 Bulgarian citizens of legal age. Surveys were conducted face-to-face and respondents were interviewed at their homes. NCPI works with the budget of the National Assembly and carries out research and studies at the request of the parliament, parliamentary groups or committees.

In 2023, among the adult population of the country, the understanding that Bulgaria's membership in the EU has more advantages than disadvantages dominates. However, the comparative analysis of the data from the surveys carried out by the NCPI over the years shows a decrease in the number of people for whom the advantages of Bulgaria's membership in the EU prevail - in 2019, 56% of those interviewed by the NCPI indicated that the advantages of the country's membership in the EU prevail, while four years later this share stands at 46%.

The analysis of the data shows a direct relationship between the feeling of being a citizen of Europe and the level of education, age and type of settlement in which the respondents live - with a decrease in the level of education and an increase in age, people's feeling that they are citizens of Europe also decreases. Those who live in the larger settlements, more often than the others, categorically say that they feel European, the NCPI points out.

35% of the respondents emphasize the disadvantages of Bulgaria's membership in the EU (more often these are the oldest generation). 19% of adult Bulgarian citizens cannot judge which is more important than our membership in the EU - the advantages or the disadvantages. They were the same in March 2019.

Over the years, the NCPI has repeatedly asked a similar question to its respondents.

In June 2023, more than half of those interviewed by NCPI (52%) declared that they would vote for Bulgaria to remain in the EU. These are mostly people of working age, living in big cities and describing themselves as patriots.

However, support for the country remaining in the EU has been declining over the years. In 2019, 70% answered that they would vote "yes" in a referendum on Bulgaria remaining in the EU, in 2018 this share was 65%, and in 2017 - 64%.

More than half of Bulgarians are against the euro

According to the NCPI survey, more than half of adult Bulgarian citizens interviewed in 2023 are pessimistic about the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria.

57% of those interviewed believe that the country should not adopt the euro. This group mainly includes people over 40 years old, for whom it is important to preserve the Bulgarian culture and traditions and who feel emotionally attached to the homeland.

Supporters of the euro are 27% of the respondents. Most people who agree to the introduction of the euro in the country do not feel emotionally attached to Bulgaria and do not find it particularly important to preserve Bulgarian culture and traditions.

A decline in those who support the development of Bulgaria's relations with Russia

Almost half of the adult residents of the country (47%) are categorical that Bulgaria should develop the most active relations with the member states of the European Union. In second place, according to the respondents, the country should actively cooperate with the Balkan countries (17%).

Against the background of the war that has been going on for more than a year in Ukraine, a decline is registered in those who support the development of relations with Russia. In 10 years, there has been a nearly two-fold decline in support for active relations with Moscow. In 2023, 15% are of the opinion that Bulgaria should develop active relations with the Russian Federation, in 2018, 26% supported such a belief, in 2017 – 22%, and in 2013 – 30%. According to only 3% of NCPI respondents, Bulgaria should develop the most active relations with the USA, according to the research center.

