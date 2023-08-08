The Turkish Lira fell below a Record: 27 to the Dollar

The Turkish currency started losing its value against the dollar again today and fell to a record low, local media reported.

The Turkish lira traded today at 27.01 per US dollar.

In recent days, the euro was exchanged for 29.60 TRY.

On June 22, the Central Bank of Turkey announced an increase in the main interest rate from 8.5 to 15 percent, after which the Turkish national currency began to depreciate again.

The Turkish currency continued to depreciate after July 17, when the agreement on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports was suspended.

