COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No Deaths in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 49, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,268 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.8 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 123 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which nine are in intensive care units. There are 14 new hospital admissions.

33 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,269,966 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,452 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 9 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,386 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,442 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,309,860 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal