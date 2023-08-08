Weather in Bulgaria: Sun in the West, Rain in the East

Before midday, the clouds will break from the west and reduce to mostly sunny weather, but there will be brief showers and thunderstorms in the eastern half of Bulgaria. There will be conditions for hail. The wind in the Danube plain will be oriented from the northwest and will be moderate, while in the other areas it will be from the north-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 28°C, in Sofia - around 22°C.

Cloudiness will be variable along the Black Sea. In places, mainly along the northern coast, it will rain and thunder. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 26° and 29°. The temperature of the sea water is 25°-26°. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Cloudiness will be significant in the mountains. It will still rain in the morning, and light snow will drift over the highest parts of Rila and Pirin mountains. After noon, the clouds will be cumulus and cumulus-rainy over the central and eastern regions, and there will be rain showers and thunderstorms in some places. Mainly in the Central Stara Planina area, precipitation will be significant in quantity. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 17°C, at 2000 meters - around 10°C.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The morning will be cool, in some valley fields in Western Bulgaria with minimum temperatures around 10°C, but daytime temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 25°C and 30°C.

On Thursday, sunny weather will also prevail, but over the western half of the country after noon it will rain and thunder in places. In some areas and along the Black Sea coast, it is possible that it will also rain around noon. The wind will be from the east-northeast, light to moderate.

It will be mostly sunny and warm in the coming days.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology