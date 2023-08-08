Bulgaria: The Girl who was the Victim of a Brutal Attack that Sparked Mass Protests Thanked for the Support

"My hair will grow, my scars will fade, and your support will forever be in my heart! Thank you!" This is what the injured girl from Stara Zagora wrote on Facebook, in her first public appearance after it became clear that she was a victim of violence by Georgi Nikolaev, who cut her body with a dummy knife and shaved her hair.

"Hello, good people! Thank you for supporting me, thinking about me, praying for me and fighting with me in this very scary moment for me!" Debora said in a video posted on her personal Facebook profile.

Second national protest against violence today

A second national protest against violence will be held tonight in various cities across the country. It is organized on Facebook under the motto "We will not be silent".

In the first protest last Monday, thousands marched across the country to declare zero tolerance for violence. The protests were provoked after the brutal aggression and disfigurement of an 18-year-old girl in Stara Zagora. People demanded a fair punishment for the criminal Georgi Nikolaev.

Today they will once again declare their support for the injured girl and their demands for justice. Tomorrow the court will consider the measure of Nikolaev, who is currently in custody.

The case in Stara Zagora led to an extraordinary meeting of the deputies, who adopted changes to the Criminal Code and the Law on Protection from Domestic Violence, which increase the penalties for light and medium bodily harm, and provide protection for victims of violence in "intimate relationship", not only in marriage and cohabitation.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg