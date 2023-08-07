At least 10 Injured after Explosion near Grain Silos at a Turkish Port (VIDEO)

At least 10 people were injured on Monday after an explosion rocked grain silos near the Marmara Sea port of Derince in western Turkey, Turkish state broadcaster TRT and other local media reported, citing Reuters.

It is unclear why an explosion occurred around 2:40 p.m. local time near the Turkish Grain Board silos, with police investigating, TRT said.

"We heard the sound of an explosion and saw that the explosion affected the TGB silos. Four injured people were sent to hospital," Derince mayor Zeki Akgun was quoted as saying in the report.

According to various reports, the explosion occurred in a warehouse in the port of Derinse in Kocaeli province while the grain was being loaded onto a ship. At this stage, two grain silos are said to have been damaged in the blast.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, the media reported.

???????????? Breaking: Injuries reported in a suspicious explosion targeting Turkish grain depot at Derince port in Istanbul, #Turkey.

????????Russia is the main suspect! pic.twitter.com/Qctw9Q6r91 — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) August 7, 2023

The exact cause of the explosion is still unknown.

"Initial assessments indicate that an explosion occurred due to the compression of wheat dust during the transfer of wheat from a ship to a silo," said the Kocaeli District Governor Sedar.

"We have been told that it is technically possible for an explosion to occur due to the compression of wheat dust, but we are investigating every possible cause," he added.

Two of the wounded are in serious condition in hospital.

Turkey's transport ministry said no ships were damaged due to the explosion.

⚡️Video of the explosion at a Port in Derince, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/NbMeOvJvz2 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) August 7, 2023

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg