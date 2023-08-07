Two Months in Office - the Bulgarian Prime Minister answered Citizens' Questions on Facebook

The problems, left by the caretaker cabinets, in energy and regional development, as well as the work on Bulgaria's acceptance into the Eurozone and Schengen, were the focus of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov's conversation with citizens on Facebook. The occasion - two months of the government's administration.

At first, the prime minister refused to evaluate the work of the current cabinet, saying:

"Grades must be given by others, so I will not try to think in that direction".

However, he insisted that his government had set in motion all the sectors that needed a reboot:

"The problems related to traffic accidents, the problems of prices, the problems of delayed road construction. All of these are currently set as a solution in our programs," he pointed out and continued: "We are looking to get the job done."

The deal with "Botas"

Nikolay Denkov commented that he is not bothered by the words that the Acting Minister of Energy Rosen Hristov will sue him for defamation and added that what is clear is that the deal with the Turkish company "Botas" carries a lot of risks.

"I am not worried about anything, what is clear is that the deal carries very serious risks, it is long-term – 13 years, and it is connected with serious financial commitments, regardless of whether we import gas or not. What is clear, that in a few years the situation could be very different, such long-term contracts carry huge risks. What we are trying to do is minimize the risks," he pointed out.

According to him, it is strange to sign such a long-term contract.

"Obviously, there was a lot of haste, but why - I can't say," said the prime minister and directed that the answer be sought from the caretaker government and more specifically from the former energy minister.

Changes to the Constitution

"The changes that are proposed in the Constitution preserve the caretaker governments, what these changes are trying to avoid is that one person can rule. What is proposed is that the president chooses a prime minister, from among three candidates, after this is for him to offer the ministers to the head of state. This is a balancing of the system," the prime minister was categorical.

According to him, this is a balancing of the system, which in no way means that there will be no caretaker government, and that these new caretaker ministers will not be able to appear in politics, as was the case in the last year.

Schengen

"Our efforts are aimed at reducing the number of migrants entering our country and catching illegal ones. In order to enter Schengen faster, we will also work together with our European partners... In the Netherlands, the problem with the veto over us was something else - the struggle with corruption. Elections are coming up in both countries, but if we do our homework, there will be no obstacles," believes Nikolay Denkov.

The euro

"The fears that are deliberately planted against the euro are largely unfounded," insisted the prime minister.

According to him, the transition from lev to euro will save a lot of money for both businesses and people who have to use the euro.

Denkov asked to be very careful about inflation in the country, as well as to have an information campaign so that people understand what they will earn and what they should be careful about.

He pointed out that if we do our homework, our efforts for the Eurozone will be rewarded: "The Euro is used in Bulgaria and has been for years," he stated, noting that there is a card that is in Euros, and you can pay in every store in Bulgaria, but the issue is that a fee is charged after the currency is converted.

"The prices must be in both currencies for six months", he was categorical and added that the campaign for the Eurozone is expected to start in September-October.

The war in Ukraine

"The militarization of the Black Sea is taking place along the lines of Russian aggression - first against Crimea and in the last 20 days Russian ships have settled in the waters of our economic zone," Denkov also said.

He was adamant that we should be integrated into the common structures of NATO, because this is our bomb shelter today.

When is our national holiday?

The Prime Minister noted that he is not against March 3 as a national holiday in Bulgaria.

"There is no opposition of one holiday to another, but a desire to promote the most important values that are defining for our country and people. Let me remind you that Bulgaria appeared and the Bulgarians survived because they spoke Bulgarian, and our word is widespread. There is something to be proud of," he added.

The local elections

According to the prime minister, the next local elections are very important.

"People want a welcoming place to live. Be careful what you choose, look at what people have done, not just what they promise you. The next election is very important to get out of this cycle of renovation, renovation, renovation. And here I'm not only referring to Sofia, as there are many such cases throughout the country," Denkov believes.

Soviet Army Monument

"There is a decision of the Metropolitan Municipal Council, which says that it should be removed. There are already many proposals for what could be in its place - sculptures of Tsar Simeon, Boris, or a playground. We will assist the Metropolitan Municipality," explained the PM.

Fake news and disinformation

The Prime Minister insisted that the Electronic Media Council was not doing its job:

"Journalists who spread false facts cannot be sanctioned. Journalistic ethics require checking through several sources, and if the interlocutor tells you something false - immediately refute it".

Nikolay Denkov announced that his dream was not to be prime minister, but to be a scientist

"If things go wrong and it is seen that we cannot fulfill our program, then it will become clear that there is nothing to be done and I will resign... When the parliamentary groups decide that they want another Council of Ministers, another prime minister, whenever they ask for it, I'm ready to give it."

