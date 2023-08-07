Bulgaria: A Minor was Beaten by her 20-year-old Boyfriend

Crime | August 7, 2023, Monday // 14:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A Minor was Beaten by her 20-year-old Boyfriend @Pexels

A minor was beaten and forced to live as a married couple by her 20-year-old boyfriend in Zlataritsa. The case is being investigated by the police department in Elena.

The 14-year-old girl had previously lived on a family basis with the young man, but decided to leave him. The girl was slapped and kicked by the man as she was leaving.

A report of the violence was filed on Saturday at around 9 p.m. at the police station in Elena, the police announced today.

After the intervention of the police, it was clarified that the girl was forced to live on a conjugal basis, for which force was used. The girl's 20-year-old boyfriend, who has a criminal record for car theft, was detained for up to 24 hours. The work on the initiated pre-trial proceedings for coercion continues.

The injured girl is fine, the police explained.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, girl, Elena, Zlataritsa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria