Bulgaria: A Minor was Beaten by her 20-year-old Boyfriend

A minor was beaten and forced to live as a married couple by her 20-year-old boyfriend in Zlataritsa. The case is being investigated by the police department in Elena.

The 14-year-old girl had previously lived on a family basis with the young man, but decided to leave him. The girl was slapped and kicked by the man as she was leaving.

A report of the violence was filed on Saturday at around 9 p.m. at the police station in Elena, the police announced today.

After the intervention of the police, it was clarified that the girl was forced to live on a conjugal basis, for which force was used. The girl's 20-year-old boyfriend, who has a criminal record for car theft, was detained for up to 24 hours. The work on the initiated pre-trial proceedings for coercion continues.

The injured girl is fine, the police explained.

