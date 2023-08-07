Bulgaria: A Jeep with Illegal Migrants Crashed near Sofia

Crime | August 7, 2023, Monday // 11:39
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A Jeep with Illegal Migrants Crashed near Sofia

A jeep with illegal migrants crashed on the ring road of Sofia, near the village of Mramor.

The incident took place in the morning around 6:30 a.m. There are 15 migrants in total, two of them were injured in the impact, the Sofia Police told the National Television. Their origin is being determined.

Two of the migrants were slightly injured, the jeep crashed alone.

At the moment, the road to the village of Mramor is blocked.

Tags: jeep, migrants, mramor, sofia
