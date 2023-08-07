Bulgaria’s MFA: The Widest Possible International Cooperation is Needed to Stop the War in Ukraine

The road to peace in Ukraine goes through the restoration of compliance with the UN Charter and international law. The parties participating in the consultations on the basic principles for achieving peace, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the level of national security advisers and political advisers, were united around this conclusion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The meeting is a continuation of the previous discussions in the G-7, EU, Ukraine and partner countries format held in Hiroshima (May 19-21, 2023) and Copenhagen (June 24, 2023). Bulgaria participated for the first time in this format both virtually and on site in Jeddah. The inclusion of the Balkan country is a recognition of the clear and consistent policy of the government in support of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well as the irrevocable commitment to seek a peaceful solution to the unprovoked war launched by Russia against the people of Ukraine.

From the Bulgarian side, it was emphasized that the widest possible international cooperation is a necessary prerequisite for stopping hostilities, as well as for preventing stagnation of the conflict to the detriment of international law, international and regional security. The Balkan country is ready to work actively within the framework of the Peace Formula.

Bulgaria condemns Moscow's decision to withdraw from the so-called "grain deal", using food security and food supply as a weapon to achieve imperial ambitions. The targeted destruction of civilian infrastructure, including port facilities along the Danube River, creates a serious risk of escalation in the region. The entry of Russian warships into the exclusive economic zone of Black Sea countries, including that of Bulgaria, as well as the declaration of warning areas in them, dangerous for navigation, is inadmissible and harms the economic and financial interests of our country and the Bulgarian citizens.

Bulgaria remains committed to the various options for assisting the export of Ukrainian grain, incl. through the territory of the country, as well as with the provision of additional material and technical assistance to Kyiv, including in areas such as restoration of the energy system and environmental security.

