A Caretaker Cabinet in the Netherlands is Unlikely to let Bulgaria into Schengen

Having a caretaker government in the Netherlands until the end of the year means that it is unlikely to sign Bulgaria's entry into Schengen, which requires unanimity among member states.

This is what "Politico" writes in an article dedicated to the political crisis in the Netherlands.

In December 2022, EU member states (the Council) blocked the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the free travel zone. At the head of the opposition was Austria. The Netherlands, however, supported it because of then-widespread fears of a migrant influx along the Balkan route.

The enlargement of Schengen is among the priorities of the Spanish rotating presidency of the Council, which ends on 31 December.

In early July, Mark Rutte's government fell over disputes over the country's migration regime. The elections are scheduled for November. Forming a government, however, could take months. Until then, a caretaker cabinet with fewer powers will rule the country.

In September, the Dutch parliament must draw up a list of all so-called controversial cases that cannot be resolved by a caretaker government. For now, it is not clear whether the Schengen expansion will be on this list.

Later, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov stated that according to preliminary information at his disposal, "they will have the opportunity to work on the topic that interests us."

