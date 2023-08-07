Bulgaria: A Woman was Beaten to Death by the Man she lived with and a Neighbor

A 45-year-old woman was beaten to death with brass knuckles by the man she lived with and his neighbor. She was found by her daughter disfigured and in a helpless state. She was admitted with a severe brain injury to "Pirogov" hospital, where she died a few days later. The case is from the end of June. The man who inflicted the fatal beating has a criminal record.

"My mother and the man in question - Rosen, met on a social network in March. They started going out to football matches and to cafes. My mother moved in at the end of April to live with him. It struck me that she had never gone out to live with a man before," says the murdered woman's daughter, Gabriela Manolova.

"We didn't think it could come to such cruelty. My mother worked in a store for many years, but suddenly decided to leave. She explained that he wanted to rest for a while. Apparently the Rosen in question made her do it. She didn't tell me that she had problems. We did not feel that the man was aggressive. We didn't know anything about him," she added.

On June 24, Rosen called Gabriella's boyfriend to pick up her mother, with whom they had argued. “When we got to the address, he was waiting for us downstairs. We went inside. For unknown reasons, he brought us to the neighbor's house, who was standing with brass knuckles in his hand next to his pregnant wife. I wanted to see my mother and told him to take us there. Rosen opened the door to his apartment. We found my mother lying naked on the sofa, covered with a sheet. Her whole face was bruised. Blood was coming out of the mouth. I called the police," explained the victim's daughter.

The man explained that he only slapped her once. "She, if I'm not mistaken, fell into a coma even then. The Emergency Department told us that she had been in this condition for several hours. My mother laid in a deep coma for 17-18 days," Gabriela added.

The prosecutor's office explains that Rosen and his neighbor have been detained. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder. Both men are making no confessions. Rosen is known to have five convictions in the past – including theft and drunk driving. His neighbor has a clean criminal record.

