The Military Junta in Niger Closed the Airspace over the country

Niger's airspace has been closed since Sunday, the day imposed as a deadline by a group of African countries for the leaders of Niger's military coup to relinquish power and restore the country's democratically elected president, CNN reported.

With the expiration of this period, Niger's airspace was closed due to the "threat of interference from neighboring countries". This became clear from a video statement by the leader of the coup in Niger, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane. The statement was broadcast on state television on Sunday.

The military coup in Niger began in late July when President Mohamed Bazoum was captured by members of the presidential guard and national institutions were closed. Protesters from both sides took to the streets, including thousands who support the military coup.

But outside Niger, the coup leaders' actions were quickly condemned by the United States and some Western nations, as well as a group of West African nations that threatened force.

The Economic Community of West African States - a regional bloc - warned that if the military junta did not step down, it could face possible military intervention and gave the coup leaders until Sunday to relinquish power.

If the junta remains in charge, the group said it would "take all necessary measures to restore constitutional order," including the use of force.

The bloc went further by imposing a travel ban and asset freeze on military officials involved in the coup attempt, as well as their family members and civilians who agree to participate in any institutions or government established by the officials.

France and the European Union also cut financial aid to Niger after the coup.

On Sunday afternoon, thousands gathered in a rally in Niamey, the capital of Niger, to show their support for the junta and express their opposition to sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States.

Meanwhile, the junta warned on state television that any military intervention would be met with an "immediate and unannounced response by Niger's defense and security forces."

On Thursday, Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum said he was being held hostage by the country's military, warning in a Washington Post op-ed that a junta power grab could have "devastating consequences" for the region, where Russian mercenaries have established a foothold .

