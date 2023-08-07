COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No New Cases and No Deaths in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, no new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. A total of 132 tests were performed.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died either.

To date, 116 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, ten of whom are in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, three patients have been cured, and in total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,269,933.

There are 1,436 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, no vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,377 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,442 people have died in Bulgaria out of the confirmed 1,309,811 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal