COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No New Cases and No Deaths in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | August 7, 2023, Monday // 09:26
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No New Cases and No Deaths in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

In the last 24 hours, no new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. A total of 132 tests were performed.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died either.

To date, 116 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, ten of whom are in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, three patients have been cured, and in total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,269,933.

There are 1,436 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, no vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,377 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,442 people have died in Bulgaria out of the confirmed 1,309,811 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
