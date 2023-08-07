Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Lower Temperatures

Today will be mostly sunny. A moderate wind will continue to blow from the west-northwest and the temperatures will drop a little more, the maximum will be mostly between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius, in Sofia around 27°C. In the evening and on the night of Tuesday in the western half of the country, it will rain, in the mountains and thunder.

Over the Black Sea it will be mostly sunny, but windy. A light, after noon moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 26 and 30 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 25°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 3 points.

Over the mountains it will be mostly sunny, but windy. A moderate wind will blow, in the high and exposed parts a strong wind from the west-northwest. Temperatures will drop and the maximum at 1200 meters will be around 21°C, at 2000 meters around 14°C. In the evening and on the night of Tuesday, cumulus-rain clouds will develop in the massifs of Western Bulgaria, and in some places there will be rain and thunder.

On Tuesday, the area of rain will move to the east, and from the west the clouds will break and reduce to sunny weather. There will be precipitation in more places in Northern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions, until the evening and there they will stop.

Temperatures will still drop, more in Northern Bulgaria, where the maximum will be between 21 and 25 degrees, and in the South from 24° to 29°C. Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The morning will be quite cool, daytime temperatures will rise. Sunny weather will also prevail on Thursday, but cumulus clouds will develop over Western Bulgaria after noon, and cumulus-rain clouds will develop in the mountains, in some places there will be rain and thunder.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology