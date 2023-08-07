Bulgaria: The Blue Control Coupon attached to the Driver’s License is No Longer Needed Starting from Today

As of today, the blue control coupon attached to the driving license of a motor vehicle is no longer needed in Bulgaria.

This became possible after the MPs voted for changes to the Penal Code and removed this requirement for the drivers. On Friday, the amendments were published in the State Gazette.

The paper document to the driver's license, on which it says how many points drivers have, will no longer be necessary, because the service of control and reporting of drivers maintains in an automated form in a database with information about violations and the number of control points.

Until now, the blue ticket was an invariable and mandatory addition to the driver's license.

There was a privilege for the so-called "golden coupon". It is also being removed. There will no longer be gold, red, blue coupons. They will not be used, it will no longer be a valid document on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria. This means that the drivers will be able to check in the future the number of points through an electronic system developed by the Ministry of the Interior. They neither have an obligation to carry the coupons, nor do you have an obligation to return them.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg