Day 529 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia Attacked a Blood Transfusion Center in Kharkiv Oblast

Zelensky : Russia attacked a blood transfusion center in Kharkiv Oblast

A Russian official has accused Ukraine of using cluster munitions to attack Donetsk

With China, but without Russia: Kyiv opens an unusual peace meeting in Jeddah



Zelensky: Russia attacked a blood transfusion center in Kharkiv Oblast

A Russian-guided missile struck a blood transfusion center in the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

There are people killed and injured, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on his Telegram channel.

And last night, an air alert was declared in a number of areas of the country.

Russia's guided air bomb against a blood transfusion center in Ukraine. This evening, Kupiansk community in Kharkiv region. Dead and wounded are reported. My condolences! Our rescuers are extinguishing the fire.



This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression.…

After the attack in Kupiansk, the Ukrainian president said that "this war crime, which says everything about Russian aggression".

"Beasts that destroy everything that simply allows us to live," said Volodymyr Zelensky. Last night, Russian missiles also hit the factory buildings of the Ukrainian aircraft engine manufacturer "Motor Sich" in the city of Zaporizhzhia, just a few hours after the attack of a Ukrainian drone on a Russian oil tanker in the Black Sea. According to Zelensky, Russia carried out missile strikes with missiles "Kalibr" and "Kinzhal" and against Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Meanwhile, a Russian official accused Ukraine of using cluster munitions to attack Donetsk. The building of the Donetsk University of Economics and Trade burst into flames last night after Ukrainian shelling, Russian-appointed mayor Alexei Kulemzin said.

An international meeting on Ukraine opened in the Saudi city of Jeddah with the participation of about 40 countries, including the United States, China and India. President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes the initiative will pave the way for a meeting of world leaders in the fall to support the Ukrainian peace formula. The meeting is being held without the participation of Russia.

A Russian official has accused Ukraine of using cluster munitions to attack Donetsk

The building of the Donetsk University of Economics and Trade burst into flames last night after Ukrainian shelling, said the Russian-appointed mayor of Donetsk, Alexei Kulemzin, quoted by Reuters.

"As a result of another attack on Donetsk, the first building of the Donetsk University of Economics and Trade is on fire," Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.

The mayor indicated that, according to preliminary information, the cause of the fire was a Ukrainian attack with cluster munitions.

Reuters cannot independently confirm this information.

Ukraine, which received cluster munitions from the US last month, has vowed to use them only to neutralize enemy troop concentrations, according to Reuters.

⚡️View from Russian controlled Donetsk moments ago after shelling pic.twitter.com/q34AzJTad4 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) August 5, 2023

With China, but without Russia: Kyiv opens an unusual peace meeting in Jeddah

A relatively low-level meeting of a few dozen countries with no expectations of significant results produced news before it had even begun: China confirmed it would participate.

Last week, with the first information about the forum, even the location - the Saudi city of Jeddah - was news. Then the otherwise neutral India joined the participants. This means that all ten leading economies can participate in the meeting; Russia, which is not among them anyway, is not invited.

Security advisers, diplomats and others - from several dozen countries - will seek agreement on August 5-6 on key principles for a future peace agreement to end the nearly half-year war in Ukraine. Russia will watch them from afar. Leading economies such as, along with European, the USA and Japan, India, Brazil, China, Mexico, Turkey are invited.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Newland will also be at the talks in the American delegation. Special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui - former ambassador to Russia, who was recently in both Kyiv and Moscow - will also be there.

In this situation, even the emergence of China is a noteworthy commitment, given the efforts that Ukraine has made - with mixed results - to offer its "formula for peace" outside the usual comfort zone of Europe, North America and the four neighboring Asia-Pacific countries.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines, these close allies may also be debating security guarantees for Ukraine while it is not yet part of NATO, a commitment to drafting was reached at the alliance's summit in Vilnius last month. Kyiv announced yesterday that talks had begun.

No peace documents will be signed tomorrow, and no summit will take place. However, the Saudi initiative, a few months after a summit in Copenhagen (at the end of June), is designed to finally bring together the leaders of all stakeholders to end the conflict. This could take months.

Ukrainian, Russian and international officials say there is currently no prospect of direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Kyiv's strategy as it mounts a counteroffensive is to build a coalition of support beyond its core supporters, but also to have the 10-point document that President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed last month discussed at a global level. In the list of the so-called peace formula are:

radiation and nuclear security ( Russia to refrain from threatening nuclear weapons);

to refrain from threatening nuclear weapons); food security (grain deal to cover other ports);

energy security - sending UN experts to assess the destruction of Ukraine 's critical infrastructure;

's critical infrastructure; release of captives and deportees ( Ukraine estimates that hundreds of thousands were forcibly removed from the occupied territories) and prisoner exchange with Russia ;

estimates that hundreds of thousands were forcibly removed from the occupied territories) and prisoner exchange with ; acceptance by Russia of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine ;

of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of ; withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and an end to hostilities;

and an end to hostilities; a special tribunal for Russia 's crimes in Ukraine ;

's crimes in ; a platform for assessing the environmental consequences of war;

holding an international conference on Ukraine 's post-war security and guarantees for its future;

's post-war security and guarantees for its future; reaching an agreement to end the war (the beginning of which Russia has never announced).

According to Zelensky's chief diplomatic adviser Igor Zhovkva, among the leading goals is to finally have a "common understanding" on the points. In the West, there is no expectation of consensus among the participants on all ten points, some of which Russia inevitably perceives as too radical.

On the other hand, Al Jazeera notes, observers see in the expected large participation a serious desire worldwide to end the war with peace that will restore stability and food security.

Ukraine's idea - as presented by Zelenskyi's chief of staff Andriy Yermak - is to have point-by-point discussions at the level of ambassadors and national security advisers, and for these discussions to lead to a founding global summit.

According to a Politico source, a gathering of leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly or the G20 in India is a possibility, but discussions are already underway for a "more structured" summit later this year.

A senior European Commission official told the Financial Times: "If we can agree on a date for the Ukrainian-led global summit and a statement of fundamental principles, I would call that a success."

China was not at the previous meeting in Copenhagen, which brought together the West with Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey on June 24, although it was invited. The aim was to discuss Zelensky's proposal for a "peace summit" around the ten proposed points, which were also welcomed by non-Western countries. And then Russia was not invited, because the idea was to build a coalition around the government in Kyiv (including those not supporting it militarily or through sanctions) in order to increase the pressure on Moscow.

This time the emphasis is on the "formula for peace". In the success of attracting the Asian giant, observers see a diplomatic triumph for Kyiv and the West, as well as for the hosts, given Beijing's ambiguous attitude towards Moscow. China may limit some interactions with Russia and emphasize the importance of Ukraine's territorial integrity, but under President Xi Jinping economic relations are deepening, albeit with limits (symbolized by this week's ban on the export of drones and related technology, for example).

"China is willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine," Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, said in a statement. His country also has its own 12-point peace initiative, which has been generally welcomed by both warring countries.

Other "neutral" countries take a different view: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for example, has said that such talks only make sense if both sides in the conflict are involved, so his country will not get involved.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin said it would monitor the meeting in Jeddah, while reaffirming Moscow's position that it currently sees no grounds for peace talks with Kyiv.

"We need to understand what goals are set and what will be discussed. Any attempt to promote a peaceful settlement deserves a positive assessment," Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "The Kyiv regime does not want and cannot want peace while it is used exclusively as a tool in the collective West's war with Russia," he emphasized in a conversation with reporters.

Adhering to Moscow's official position on the war, Russian media have already described the meeting as a "doomed failure". For example, in the cited publication, "Izvestia" explains that it is difficult to talk about a solution if there are countries that do not want to discuss the conflict without the participation of Russia. It is pointed out that Russia perceives Zelensky's peace plan as not taking into account the situation on the ground, "a set of ultimatums". However, the publication predated China's decision to send Li and referred to Beijing's involvement as "unclear."

Another periodically repeated argument of Moscow, also expressed in this article, is that Russia did not give up negotiations with Ukraine, and Kyiv imposed legislative bans on dialogue (there was actually one, and it applied to the current Russian government). A few days ago, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pointed out that neither his Ukrainian nor his Russian counterparts are ready to negotiate.

The same publication stated that Ukraine's goal was to show how isolated Russia was, although the meeting did not necessarily imply that. Ukraine, on the other hand, sees even in the choice of the venue for the meeting a refutation of the Russian narrative that only the West supports Kyiv.

Riyadh has been involved in talks before - on the release of Western mercenaries, on the return of Ukrainian children taken by Russia - but this meeting takes its role to a new level.

It was the kingdom, according to an interlocutor of "Reuters" from the German authorities, that played a key role with its insistence that Beijing be present in Jeddah. For Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it is a priority to strengthen his role in global diplomacy and especially in this conflict. It comes at a time when China-brokered relations with major regional rival Iran have been restored, but also when, after a deterioration in relations with the United States under the Joe Biden administration, the kingdom is engaged in other, complicated normalization talks with Israel - and to persuade, offers a high price.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly demonstrated its foreign policy independence, and this has shown in the decision to coordinate with Russia to cut oil output despite US warnings (they were extended this week) helping to prop up prices. However, Saudi-American ties remain strong, as "Politico" reminded.

Some Arab observers see it in Riyadh's interests to address the problems caused by the collapse of the grain deal, along with a message to Moscow that its room for maneuver is shrinking. The participants in the forum, according to this thesis, are also looking for a non-humiliating way out for Russia, which shows that it cannot win.

A few months ago, Zelensky arrived in Jeddah before a trip to Tokyo and addressed the Arab League, whose summit was being held there. Prince Mohammed then expressed his willingness to mediate.

In a Saudi face, Ukraine and the West are also looking for a gateway to the Global South, hit hard by the war through high food prices linked by the countries to the conflict. Western officials told Reuters they would point to the role of Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain export deal for the price spike. Some of these affected countries visited Russia and Ukraine with their own peace initiative - Egypt, Zambia, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Uganda and South Africa - in search of food security. Brazil also has its own initiative.

