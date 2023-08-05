Bulgaria: Double Murder near Sofia - 18-year-old Girl and 27-year-old Man
Two corpses - of an 18-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man - were found in the area of the Sofia village of Lozen this morning. They were shot.
The investigators are working on the version of murder, a 34-year-old man was detained during the night. He indicated where he hid the bodies. They were found in different places.
The weapon with which the double murder was committed was also found.
Yesterday, the two victims were declared missing by their relatives.
A year ago, the arrested man was detained for 72 hours for the death of his girlfriend at the time.
The prosecutor's office wanted a permanent arrest, but a judge from the Sofia District Court released him against a signature.
The gun with which he killed the woman and the man near Lozen is legally owned, but not by him, but by the father of his current girlfriend. He is a former police officer who currently works for a security company.
