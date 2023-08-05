Day 528 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Exploratory Talks on Peace begin in Saudi Arabia

Day 528 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily stopped due to explosions in the area

Exploratory talks on peace in Ukraine begin in Saudi Arabia

Navalny received a new sentence of another 19 years in prison

Poland needs one billion euros from the EU for the transit of Ukrainian grain

Hysteria in Moscow: The mythical Redis, the commander of Azov, has returned to the front



Explosions were heard last night near the Crimean Bridge, which connects mainland Russia with the annexed peninsula. Earlier it was reported that a tanker in the Kerch Strait was damaged by a Ukrainian drone strike.

The tanker "Sig" suffered a puncture in the area of the engine room, reported the Russian Federal Agency for Sea and River Transport. The vessel was likely hit by a marine drone, the release said. The owner of the tanker is the company "Transpetrochart". According to TASS, the crew consisted of 11 people, and there were no casualties. Vladimir Rogov, head of the Moscow-appointed administration in the Zaporizhzhia region, said several people were slightly affected by broken glass.

The Russian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center did not provide details about the tanker.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily stopped, but has now been restored.

The attack on the tanker came a day after Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian amphibious assault ship in the vicinity of the Black Sea base of Novorossiysk with an autonomous boat. According to a source from Ukrainian intelligence, the ship suffered a serious breach and was unable to participate in combat missions.

Exploratory talks on peace talks in Ukraine begin today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Only last night, Riyadh officially confirmed the holding of the forum without giving details. At the meeting involving some 40 countries at the level of national security advisers, but excluding Russia, Kyiv will try to gather broad support for a peace plan for Ukraine. Key principles for a future peace agreement are expected to be outlined in Jeddah.

The first such meeting with allied delegations took place in June in Denmark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the eve of the talks in Jeddah:

"It is very important for everyone to understand that the whole world will benefit from a just and fair end to Russian aggression. The liberation of Ukrainian land from the occupiers means the restoration of full respect for international law and the UN Charter. Eliminating the danger that Russia poses to Ukrainian and global security means restoration of calm in international relations and stability".

Saudi Arabia is expecting representatives, in addition to Ukraine, of the United States, the EU, Great Britain, Chile, Egypt and Turkey.

Alexei Navalny, the most vocal critic of Vladimir Putin, received another 19 years in prison. He was found guilty of a number of charges, including organizing and financing extremist activity. As of 2021, the opposition figure is serving a nine-and-a-half-year sentence on charges that he violated his old suspended sentence. He faces another case on terrorism charges.

More than 20 minutes - that's how long it took to read another indictment against Alexei Navalny to finally make it clear that he was getting an additional 19 years in prison on six charges. 24 hours earlier, Navalny himself wrote on social networks:

"The sentence will be big, as they say - ‘Stalinian’. The formula is simple - what the prosecutor wants minus 10-15%. They asked for 20, they will give 18 or something like that."

According to the new sentence, Navalny will have to be transferred to a prison with an even stricter regime. Experts explain that these places are reserved for the biggest criminals in Russia. Along with Navalny, who demonstrated a high spirit and smiled almost all the time, on the court bench was also his former associate - Daniel Kholodny, who received 10 years. The hearing took place in a makeshift courtroom in the penal colony in Melekhovo, about 240 km from Moscow. For the first time in judicial administration - the court goes to the accused, and not the other way around, without an indisputable need for it. The goal is clear - not to make a fuss about the oppositionist with his eventual transportation to Moscow. However, in addition to dozens of journalists, there were also many supporters of Navalny in front of the prison in Melekhovo. And for them the heavy sentence was expected.

"A standard for male behavior - both in terms of his political position and because of his principled position for the country and the state of society," said Alexander Gorelov, a resident of Nizhny Novgorod.

The cases against Alexei Navalny, which are defined as politically motivated, cause a wide international response.

"As you know, we expressed our dismay in February 2021 when Navalny was convicted of allegedly violating a suspended sentence in a 2014 case that the European Court of Human Rights unanimously described as arbitrary, unjust and patently unfounded...And now we are following what's going on (with Navalny) up close," said Jeremy Lawrence, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

After Navalny's sentence was pronounced, sharp reactions followed - the UN and the EU defined what was happening as unacceptable and - once again - demanded the immediate release of the opposition figure. The Russian opposition - much of which is in prison or abroad - called the sentence Putin's "revenge".

Polish authorities have presented the European Commission with a one-billion-euro cost estimate for the necessary infrastructure investments to enable Warsaw to increase the transit of grain and other Ukrainian agricultural and food products across the Polish-Ukraine border. This was reported by a European source for the PAP news agency.

A few months ago, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the EU would provide funds to increase the transit of grain from Ukraine, but did not come up with specific details. According to the news agency PAP, Polish representatives have presented Brussels with an estimate of the costs of the necessary investments.

According to documents seen by the PAP, the Polish authorities claim that they need around 500 million euros to modernize the current border crossing points for lorries in Dorohusk-Jahodin, Hrebene-Rava Ruska and Korczowa-Krakowiec, as well as the railway infrastructure in the city of Przemyśl, located on the border between Poland and Ukraine. Another 500 million euros will be allocated for the modernization of railway connections along the border between Poland and Ukraine, for the construction of new truck terminals and for the construction of customs control points.

The information published by the PAP was confirmed by Poland's ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sados. "For a year and a half, we want to increase the transit of Ukrainian grain to third countries, especially to Africa. However, this requires investments, and we have repeatedly sent requests to the European Commission to increase the capacity of the infrastructure," said Andrzej Sados.

Eastern EU members Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, with the approval of Brussels, closed their markets for wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine until September 15 in a bid to protect their own agricultural sectors. The measures were originally in place until June 5, 2023, but the European Commission extended the restrictions until September 15.

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said that if the EU-backed ban was not extended, Poland would continue it on its own.

Pro-Kremlin propagandists and military personnel are in shock after photos and videos appeared from the front in Ukraine with the commander of the mythical Azov brigade, Lt. Col. Denis Prokopenko - Redis. They show footage of a tactical exercise under his command.

The commander of the "Azov" brigade, Denys "Redis" Prokopenko, is already in formation and working with the soldiers on planning and organizing the battle.https://t.co/G2NZLr4GkM pic.twitter.com/tBHIMNkRH3 — Lew Anno Suport #Ukraine 24/2-22 (@anno1540) August 4, 2023

He is the living legend of Ukrainian resistance against Russian aggression in Donbas since 2014 and led the defense of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol.

Prokopenko and the other Azov commanders were captured by Russia last summer and then handed over by Moscow to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the condition that they remain under his care until the end of the war. However, the authorities in Ankara did not keep the agreement with Putin, and during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Turkey on July 8 of this year, they put on board of his plane with the iconic fighters - Denis Prokopenko-Reddis, Svyatoslav Palamar-Kalina, Serhii Volinsky, Oleg Khomenko and Denis Shlega.

On Ukrainian soil, they immediately declared that they would return to the front as soon as possible.

In the photos and videos, you can see how Denis Prokopenko - Redis leads a field meeting of the fighters from Azov. Currently, they are part of the "3rd Separate Assault Brigade" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is successfully killing the Russian invaders in Bakhmut and the city's surroundings.

