The US is suspending some of its Aid programs to Niger because of the Coup

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is suspending some aid programs to the government of Niger after the military coup there 10 days ago. The exception is the delivery of humanitarian aid and primarily food products.

Reuters noted that the ouster of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum threatens US interests in the region, as the African country is a key partner in the fight against Islamist insurgents and the US military has trained local security forces for years. The agency recalls data released 2 years ago by the US Embassy in Niamey, that at that time the State Department had provided Niger with more than half a billion dollars for equipment and training for the period from 2012 to 2021.

West Africa's defense chiefs announced last night that they had drawn up a plan for military action if the coup in Niger was not reversed by Sunday

