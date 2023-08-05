Bulgaria hosts the joint Bulgarian-American exercise "Thracian Summer - 2023”

Bulgaria is hosting the joint Bulgarian-American training exercise "Thracian Summer - 2023", which will take place from August 5 to 20 in the areas of the Bezmer Air Base and Cheshnegirovo Airport. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Defense (MoD). "Thracian Summer" involves forces and assets from the Ministry of Defense and the structures directly subordinated to the Minister of Defense, the Air Force, the Joint Special Operations Command and formations from the US Air Force in Europe with three C-130 transport aircraft.

Today, flights will be made for the rebasing of the personnel who will participate in "Thracian Summer - 2023". The C-130 transport aircraft of the US Air Force will be re-based in Bulgaria on August 7. As part of the joint training, in the period August 8-17, 2023, day and night flights will be performed with the Spartan aircraft of the Bulgarian Air Force and with C-130 aircraft of the US Air Force.

The joint training has been carried out for over 15 years and contributes to the Air Force and the Special Operations Forces gaining extensive experience in real interaction in an international environment, said the Ministry of Defense.

Joint flight training with the participation of the air forces of Bulgaria and Greece took place at the end of April.

