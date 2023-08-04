The Bulgarian Government approved a Draft Agreement on the APCs for Ukraine

The Bulgarian Government approved a draft Agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the free provision of armored transport equipment.

The Minister of the Interior is to conduct the negotiations and sign an agreement.

The provision of the armored equipment, which is not used by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, was agreed upon during the visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Bulgaria last month.

Last month, the Bulgarian deputies approved the provision of 100 armored personnel carriers from the reserves of the Ministry of the Interior in support of Ukraine. 148 MPs voted "in favor" and 52 from the political groups of BSP and "Vazrazhdane" voted "against".

