Day 527 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Warship was Damaged in the Attack on the Base near Novorossiysk

Day 527 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

A Russian warship was damaged in the attack on the base near Novorossiysk

Ukrainian attack on one of Russia 's main commercial ports

Ukraine said Russian forces shelled the Kherson region 53 times in the past 24 hours

Zelensky condemned the "disgusting" practices in the recruitment centers

BBC: Kremlin writes threatening ultimatums to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov is tired



A Russian warship was damaged in the attack on the base near Novorossiysk

Ukraine has attacked a Russian naval base near the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk with unmanned cutters, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Moscow also reported a Ukrainian drone strike against Crimea. At the same time, Kyiv announced that Russia had already launched nearly 2,000 Shahed attack drones against Ukraine, most of which were shot down.

Video of a surface drone from the SBU, loaded with 450 kg of TNT, attacking an enemy ship in Novorossiysk, where there are about 100 crew members.



As sources in the Security Service note, the special operation was conducted together with the Navy. As a result of the attack, the… pic.twitter.com/GDpTEeg2wo — Maria Drutska ???????? (@maria_drutska) August 4, 2023

A Russian warship was damaged during the attack on Novorossiysk. It has received a serious breach and is currently unable to carry out its combat missions, said a Ukrainian intelligence source. Earlier it was reported that Russian warships destroyed the Ukrainian unmanned boats that attacked the Russian naval base near the Black Sea city of Novorossiysk this morning. Because of the attack, the port authorities have temporarily stopped the movement of all ships.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense forces shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over Crimea this morning and silenced three drones with radio-electronic warfare equipment.

Ukraine reported that Russian forces shelled the Kherson region 53 times in the past 24 hours. According to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin, nine people were injured in the shelling.

In his evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had already launched more than 1,960 Shahed attack drones against Ukraine, and most of them had been shot down. According to him, the heavy fighting does not stop, but the Ukrainian force is the one that dominates.

Ukrainian attack on one of Russia's main commercial ports

Ukrainian naval drones attacked a Russian naval base near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a major hub for Russian exports, early this morning, Reuters reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. They were destroyed by Russian warships, the message added. The attack led to a temporary halt to the movement of ships in the port of Novorossiysk. Russian social media users reported hearing explosions and gunfire near the city this morning. If confirmed, it would be the first Ukrainian attack on one of Russia's main commercial ports.

The naval base in #Novorossiysk was attacked by two sea drones, the #Russian Defense Ministry reports. It is claimed that unmanned boats were destroyed near the village of Myskhak. pic.twitter.com/2txCiqiJNE — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 4, 2023

Clashes in the Black Sea and nearby ports escalated after Russia refused last month to extend a deal allowing safe grain exports from Ukrainian ports. Russian drones and missiles struck several Ukrainian port facilities and grain silos on or near the Black Sea.

Big news coming from port city Novorossiysk, Russia. Ukrainian Naval drones attacked it and managed to damage the Russian Project 775 war/landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyk which is now floating on its side and is towed away. pic.twitter.com/4rwf5UqHUQ — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) August 4, 2023

It was also reported that air defense systems were activated in several areas of Crimea. 10 Ukrainian drones were destroyed. There were no injuries or damage.

Ukraine and the US have begun talks aimed at providing security guarantees to Kyiv, following pledges by the G7 countries at last month's NATO summit. This was announced by the head of President Zelensky’s office.

African leaders involved in Ukraine peace talks have called for freeing Russian grain and fertilizer exports to revive the key Black Sea grain export deal.

The Group of Seven will draft and honor security guarantees and help strengthen Ukraine's military forces. The government in Kyiv views the talks as an intermediate stage pending its accession to NATO.

At the Vilnius summit, Alliance leaders offered support to Ukraine but ruled out membership until the crisis over the war with Russia is resolved.

The head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram that the agreement reached in Vilnius is "the basis for the development of relevant bilateral agreements", and the US is the first country with which Ukraine has started this process.

In his evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more air defense systems were being worked on and added that the Ukrainian military was facing difficulties but was dominating Russian forces.

"The occupiers are trying with all their might to stop our boys. The attacks are very cruel. Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Mariinka, Avdiivka... Everywhere is difficult. But whatever the enemy does, the Ukrainian force is the one that dominates".

Meanwhile, attempts to revive the key Black Sea grain export deal continue.

African leaders involved in Ukraine peace talks have called on the United Nations to take action to release 200,000 tons of Russian fertilizer stuck in European Union seaports.

Ukraine said Russian forces shelled the Kherson Oblast 53 times in the past 24 hours

Ukraine said today that Russian forces shelled the Kherson Oblast 53 times in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported.

The information was reported by the Ukrainian regional governor of the Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin on "Telegram".

Nine civilians were injured in the shelling, the statement noted.

Prokudin's statement said that on August 3, Russian forces fired 241 rounds of howitzers, artillery, Grad rocket launchers, tanks, drones and other aircraft at the Kherson Oblast. 42 shells were fired against the city of Kherson.

According to Prokudin, the targets for the Russian projectiles were residential areas in settlements in the Kherson Oblast, as well as several objects in Kherson city, including a church, a park, a building of a religious institution, a cinema, an infrastructure facility, a shopping center, a building of a medical institution and building of a penitentiary institution.

Zelensky condemned the "disgusting" practices in the recruitment centers

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned "disgusting" practices uncovered during an audit of Ukraine's military recruitment centers and vowed to fix the system by putting in charge people who understand the meaning of war, Reuters reported.

Zelensky expressed his indignation at the corruption revealed during the audit last month, after a scandalous case in the Black Sea port of Odesa became known.

"We had a detailed conversation," Zelensky said in his televised address after a meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klimenko and the head of the SBU security service Vasyl Malyuk.

“The investigation reveals numerous abuses”, Zelensky said. “And they are frankly disgusting.”

The inspection of military recruitment offices is part of a long-running campaign to stamp out corruption, which is crucial to Ukraine's accession to NATO and the European Union. Zelensky said that all the results of the investigation will be made public and will be the subject of criminal proceedings.

"The conclusion is clear: the recruitment system needs people who understand the value of protecting Ukraine," he said.

“Recruitment centers should be staffed by people who have seen the war, lived through it”, he added. “And those who, unfortunately, may have lost their limbs, but not their dignity and not Ukraine. Let's thank them."

The head of the military recruitment center in Odesa was arrested last month on corruption charges and is in pre-trial detention. He is accused of acquiring, without explanation, funds amounting to just over million.

According to Ukrainian media reports, his family has acquired property in Spain

BBC: Kremlin writes threatening ultimatums to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov is tired

The Russian Foreign Ministry not only obediently carries out the orders of the Kremlin, but the diplomats themselves have turned into propagandists and "robots", unable to influence the position of Vladimir Putin, according to a material of the Russian-language BBC editorial. The authors of the material pay attention to the drastic rhetoric that leading Russian diplomats have begun to use.

BBC News highlights that the first noticeable changes in the behavior of Russian politicians were noticed in October 2021 by the US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland. The diplomat then met with Russian Deputy Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and the two were supposed to discuss the work of the Russian and American diplomatic missions. Ryabkov, who has known Nuland for years, this time "didn't even look up from a piece of paper", but limited himself to reading Moscow's official position.

Although in the officially announced version, Nuland assured that the negotiations were productive, in private conversations she did not spare unequivocal comments. According to BBC sources, the diplomat was shocked by the behavior of her colleague, she pointed out that both Ryabkov and the Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin, who was present in the room, "behaved like robots with sheets of paper" and "said what they wanted to hear to persons who are not present in the hall".

A few months later, in December 2021, the duo Fomin and Ryabkov agreed on the so-called security guarantees that Russia has provided to Western countries. Details of the talks were revealed in an interview with journalists by Boris Bondarev, a diplomat from Geneva, who resigned after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bondarev admitted that not only Western, but also... Russian diplomats were shocked by the proposed security guarantees. Moscow's official position, among other things, demanded a US declaration of non-expansion of NATO in the East and the restoration of the Alliance's troop positions to their 1997 borders. Everyone was aware that acceptance of the terms by the West would be an unprecedented event.

"No one was able to find out where the document came from. We called, we asked for a long time. In the end, it turned out that the recommendations came directly from the Kremlin. No one else in the MFA even asked questions. Everyone kept saying: Everything is fine. We will do it. No, it depends on us," said Bondarev.

The security guarantees were agreed upon in Geneva on January 10, 2022. Ryabkov and Fomin met, in private, with Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Bonnie Jenkins. The Americans said: Let's negotiate, and Ryabkov replied: "We need Ukraine. Without Ukraine, we won't negotiate anything. Go back to the pre-1997 borders." Sherman is an iron woman, but I think her temper dropped at that point. At the same time, Western diplomats did not break off negotiations, and according to BBC sources, the willingness to negotiate should have "pleasantly surprised" some Russian diplomats.

"By then it was already known that Vladimir Putin had decided to invade. Communicating with NATO turned out to be just a smokescreen."

According to the BBC, the Russian Foreign Ministry's influence over foreign policy has steadily declined since Putin returned to the presidency in 2012. Statements by ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova were cited as an example of aggressive language. Soon, the "aggressive" style of diplomacy became characteristic of almost all representatives of the ministry. Ultimately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was removed from making any independent decisions after the annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbas in 2014. Putin began to independently conduct international politics. The head of the ministry, Sergey Lavrov, must have found out about the full-scale invasion of Ukraine a few hours before it began.

"Lavrov is already tired. War is not his element, but he has nowhere to go - because where to go but to retire? So he sits there and keeps his chair," commented Ben Rhodes, the former deputy adviser on US national security in the Obama administration. "The officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are smart enough, but they don't have the courage to do anything. They just work in these positions for a long time. They have survived. Apparatchiks in the time of Putinism," concludes Rhodes.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg