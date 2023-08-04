Bulgaria: The Leader of the pro-Russian Party “Vazrazhdane” was Sued by a Journalist for Defamation

The leader of the pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" (Revival), Kostadin Kostadinov, was sued by the journalist Vasil Ivanov for defamation. This became clear from a decision of the Sofia City Court, quoted by Bulgarian media "Sega".

Kostadinov will have to pay 5,000 leva in compensation, as in May 2020 he published insulting and slanderous statements about Ivanov on his Facebook profile. He accuses him of installing "commissioned material" and "doing what he's told." It also accuses him of being "dependent on the system and those who pay him to make unrealistic and misleading material".

The journalist sued Kostadinov for 26,000 leva as a partial claim of 100,000 leva. Because of the case, the reporter also sued the "Vazrazhdane" party for 10,000 leva as a partial claim of 50,000 leva, but the court rejected this part of the claim.

The decision of the Sofia City Court, issued by judge Gergana Koyumdzhieva in May, is not final and can be contested by both Ivanov and Kostadinov.

