COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 36 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | August 4, 2023, Friday // 09:26
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 36 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

36 are the new cases of infection with COVID-19 in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Cases were isolated after 1,096 tests were performed, i.e. just over 3% gave a positive result.

There have been no deaths from the pandemic in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria.

Those vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours are 5. The total number of vaccines against COVID-19 in Bulgaria so far is 4,613,358.

13 patients were cured. 113 people remain in hospitals, of which 9 in intensive care units. There are 1,408 active cases of infection.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

