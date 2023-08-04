Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Temperatures above 40 degrees in 10 Provinces

Orange code for dangerously high temperatures has been announced today for 10 provinces in Bulgaria. The warning for temperatures of 40 - 41 degrees Celsius is in effect for Ruse, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Plovdiv, Pazardjik, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Yambol, Kardjali and Blagoevgrad.

For all other areas, the code is yellow, with maximum temperatures ranging from 35 to 38 degrees.

The heat wave will continue tomorrow, when a yellow warning code for high temperatures has been announced for the whole of Bulgaria, warns the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

It will be mostly sunny. After lunch in isolated places, mainly in the mountains in Western Bulgaria, it will rain, it is also possible to thunder. A weak, after noon - moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Atmospheric pressure is close to average for the month - it will decrease. The maximum temperatures in almost the entire country, with the exception of the sea coast, will be between 36°C and 41°C, in Sofia - around 36°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea. A moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 26° and 31°. The temperature of the sea water is 22°-24°C, north of Cape Kaliakra - about 18°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points, but in the evening it will begin to increase.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. After noon in the massifs in Western Bulgaria it will be cloudy, in isolated places and there will be cumulus-rain clouds, and there it will rain, it is also possible to thunder. A moderate wind will blow mainly from the south-southeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 30°C, at 2000 meters - around 23°C.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot, with maximum temperatures between 35°C and 40°C. The wind will increase from the east. In the evening, under the influence of a cold atmospheric front approaching from the west, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will begin to develop over Western Bulgaria and in some places short-term rain will fall with thunder and increasing wind, in some areas the phenomena will be intense, hail is expected.

On the night of Sunday and on Sunday, the cold atmospheric front will pass through the country. Cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in many places from west to east there will be short-lived, locally intense precipitation with thunderstorms and hail. The wind will shift from the west-northwest and increase. Temperatures in the western half of the country will drop significantly and the maximum there will be between 23°C and 28°C, while in South-Eastern Bulgaria it will still be hot with temperatures in places up to 34°-36°C.

During the first days of the new week, it will be mostly sunny. It will still be windy, but the wind will tend to ease. Maximum temperatures in most of the country will be between 27°C and 32°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology