The US Plans to Deepen its Cooperation with Bulgaria and 4 other Black Sea Countries

The US plans to deepen its cooperation with Bulgaria, Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine and Romania. This is clear from the "Black Sea Security Act" introduced in the US Congress.

The document states that the priority will be activities such as intelligence and monitoring of Russian operations in the Black Sea region, the creation of an international headquarters to be responsible for the planning, preparation, implementation and coordination of multinational military forces. Fighting Russian disinformation with the support of the United States is also part of the priorities.

The document recognizes the Black Sea region as an arena of Russian aggression and declares that it is in the interest of the United States to support efforts to prevent the spread of further armed conflict in Europe.

The US ambassador to Bulgaria, Kenneth Merten, recently recalled the document, saying that the document will focus the issues of the region, because there are serious problems in certain parts of the Black Sea.

The second 10 days of the extended Russian military exercise in the economic zone of Bulgaria are currently underway.

"If it's only this second extension, there is no problem", Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said recently, but according to him, Bulgaria may have problems with gas exploration in the Black Sea.

The American act on security in the Black Sea includes Turkey in the plans, but recalls that "its behavior towards some regional allies and democratic states is counterproductive.”

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg