46% of Households in Europe have a Pet - Cats lead in Bulgaria

The data is part of a report by FEDIAF (the European Pet Food Industry Federation), which includes international companies such as Mars, Inc.

5.1% is the annual growth in the number of families in Europe that keep pets, according to the latest FEDIAF report for 2023, part of which is Mars, Inc. The total number of households with four-legged friends is 91 million. This is 46% of families on the Old Continent, according to data from the European Federation. In the leading position in Bulgaria among pets are cats, which are 815,000, followed by dogs, which are 750,000.

Considering this information and at the height of summer, the experts at Mars, Inc. have prepared a list of some useful tips for the owners of four-legged friends who do not want to part with them during their summer vacation. The tips include all the most important things that carers need to think about before departure. Starting with choosing a suitable destination, to providing a balanced diet for pets to feel as comfortable as possible during new and unknown adventures for them.

Regarding summer adventures with our beloved four-legged friends, Silvia Koleva, Commercial Marketing and Advertising Specialist for Mars, Inc., shares, “We at Mars, Inc. believe that the world we want to live in tomorrow starts with the way we do business today. We want a world where people and pets lead happy and healthy lives, on a healthy planet, and that's why we create quality, sustainably produced and packaged food. We strive to create a better world for pets and understand that good physical health goes hand in hand with mental health. Including our pets in our vacations brings us joy, strengthens the bond we share with them, and creates unforgettable memories. So whether you're planning a road trip, a beach holiday or a hike in the mountains, don't forget to think about your four-legged friend and embark on an amazing vacation together! At Mars, Inc. the care and treatment of pets extends beyond providing nutritious and tasty food. Therefore, we have selected tips that are especially important during the summer holidays."

5 Tips for Traveling with Pets from Mars, Inc.:

1. Destination:

Before planning a holiday with your pet, it is important to research the destination - what is the climate like, are there enough activities to do with your pets, is there access to a vet nearby. For example, if you are headed to the sea, check in advance if there are any nearby beaches where pets can walk freely.

2. Transportation

Check the conditions for traveling with animals on your chosen transport. Prepare the necessary medical documentation if necessary and make sure your four-legged friend's passport is in order. In case you will be traveling by car, make sure that the animal feels comfortable. If it has no experience being transported in a car, it is advisable to do a few sightseeing tours of the city so that the pet gets used to it before the trip.

3. Accommodation

More and more hotels and guest houses are now accepting pets, but it is important to check their pet conditions, additional fees and possible restrictions to avoid unwanted inconveniences upon arrival.

4. Food

It is possible that changing the familiar atmosphere can be stressful for pets. To avoid additional stress for your furry friend, be prepared with plenty of food and treats that your pet already knows and loves. Products such as Whiskas, Pedigree, Perfect Fit, Sheba, Dreamies, Cesar and other well-known brands from the Mars, Inc. portfolio. are perfect for the occasion. The wide selection of nutritious and environmentally-friendly packaged food produced from sustainable sources contains everything you need to keep your pets happy and healthy. Also, make sure you provide them with enough water in the summer heat. It is recommended that you also bring a portable pet bowl or bottle. To make sure your pet feels good and adapts to the new environment. Try to stick to the meal, walk, and rest schedule you're used to at home.

5. Have fun

This is also the most important of all tips. Vacationing with pets is a perfect opportunity to create unforgettable memories and strengthen your bond with them even more. Knowing the temperament and moods of your pet, do not be afraid to improvise and get as many positive emotions and fun moments as possible from your joint adventures.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

